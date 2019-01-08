Steve Coogan confirms when new Alan Partridge series will air

Steve Coogan films his new Alan Partridge show This Time With Alan Partridge. Picture: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock

This Time With Alan Partridge will see Steve Coogan's popular character return to our TV screens to host a magazine show.

Steve Coogan has revealed that the new Alan Partridge series will air next month.

In 2018 it was confirmed that This Time With Alan Partridge would see Coogan's famous character given a lifeline when he becomes the host of a cheesy magazine show called This Time.

Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, Coogan has now revealed that the series will air on the BBC in February this year.

Listen to his podcast below:

Speaking more about what to expect in the series, Coogan teased that Partridge would display some change and growth, but will still miss the mark.

“What we do is we have him trying to jump on the bandwagon and say, you know, he says ‘Hey! I’ve made mistakes, I’ve stood on the side of the sidewalk and slow hand-clapped while I watch a woman try to parallel park, you know, and I feel bad about that. And now if I saw a woman doing it now, I would shout instructions’,” said Coogan.

He continued: “He’s sometimes ignorant and prejudiced but he tries to do the right thing. Early on we made him too predictably conservative a bit like shooting fish in a barrel – a caricature. Whereas now we do him as someone who realises that he’s got to get on message. He’s struggling to do the thing he’s supposed to.”

The Stan & Ollie actor also said there is set to be a Me Too episode in the series, which leads to some classic awkward moments for his character.

“You’re not sanctioning or agreeing with what he’s saying, you’re saying ‘this guy gets things wrong’ so you have licence to do it.”

