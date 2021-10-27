Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watch Wrexham play for the first time

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watch Maidenhead Utd v Wrexham,. Picture: Baylis Media/Solent News/Shutterstock

"Football is a soul-deadening, evil and gorgeous game” said the Hollywood star after seeing their team play for the first time.

By Radio X

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ryan Reynolds has called football a “soul-deadening, evil and gorgeous game” after watching a Wrexham v. Maidenhead United game.

The Hollywood star and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney were in attendance at the game in Berkshire last night (25 October) after the pair bought Wrexham football club earlier this year.

Despite the club losing 3-2 to Maidenhead United, Ryan still shared photos of the game to his 39 million Instagram followers, calling the game “beautiful, heartbreaking, soul-deadening, evil and gorgeous”.

Alongside photos of himself cheering his team on at the game, he wrote: “Football is a beautiful, heartbreaking, soul-deadening, evil and gorgeous game and I’m never sleeping again.”

Reynolds and McElhenney, 44, made headlines earlier this year after taking 100% ownership of the fifth tier Red Dragons in February. They took over from the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust and made a £2 million investment under the terms of the deal.

Tuesday’s game was the first Wrexham fixture the duo have attended since taking over as owners of the club, which surprised some fans in the stand.

We didn’t want our first win to be away anyway.☺️ Congrats to @MUFCYorkRoad on a tough game. See you at Y Cae Ras @Wrexham_AFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/74Ucxk9Wwr — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 27, 2021

Speaking to the PA news agency, one fan at the game said: ““We had an inkling that they may have shown up today but we didn’t actually think that might happen until we saw them in the stand. Obviously that gave everyone a big boost – they’re there, you can see them, they were waving to the fans.”