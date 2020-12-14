Ross Kemp reveals the last thing Barbara Windsor said to him

Watch the former Eastenders talk about the loss of his on-screen mum Dame Barbara Windsor and recall the last words she said to him.

Ross Kemp has paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor and revealed the last thing she ever said to him.

The national treasure passed away on 10 December 2020 with Alzheimer's and her on-screen son was able to speak to her just three weeks before.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the former EastEnders star - said: "I spoke to her three weeks ago on FaceTime and by that time Barbara was in a very bad state.

"I asked Scott [Mitchell, her husband] if she had a window because the nature of the illness is it comes and goes and as you get closer to the end, you lose more and more consciousness.

"She had a window, he rang me on a Sunday afternoon and she just turned round to me and said, 'I just want everything to be good for you in your life,' and that is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Ross Kemp: Barbara Windsor wanted to tell her Alzheimer's story

Ross Kemp has opened up about his last conversation with the late Barbara Windsor. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Kemp - who played Grant Mitchell in the long-running soap, added: "She was a genuinely good person.

"She was so lucky to have Scott … they truly, truly loved her and they cared for each other deeply.

"Even though we all knew it was going to happen, it’s coming over me in waves."

Steve McFadden - who plays Phil Mitchell, Grant's brother and Peggy's son, on the soap - admitted last week he will "miss her terribly".

He said: "I truly loved Barbara and, like everyone, I am going to miss her terribly. When anyone ever asked what she was like, I would always say she was everything you would hope she would be, and more."

'EastEnders' also shared a tribute to Barbara on the show's Twitter account.

Their tweet read: "We are all deeply saddened that we’ve lost our Dame. Barbara created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable Landlady. To all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend, truly loved and adored by everyone. Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara’s family.”

We are all deeply saddened that we've lost our Dame. Barbara created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable Landlady. To all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend, truly loved and adored by everyone. Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara's family. pic.twitter.com/x7VTj61p2l — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) December 11, 2020

