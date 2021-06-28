Romesh Ranganathan to replace Anne Robinson on The Weakest Link

The comedian will take over the covet role from Anne Robinson, who is set for a new position as the host of Countdown.

Romesh Ranganathan is set to host a brand-new 12-part series of The Weakest Link.

The comedian will replace the hit show's previous no-nonsense presenter Anne Robinson in the new-look programme, which will feature an all-star line-up of celebrity contestants.

The stars will answer general knowledge questions before only two remain and play head-to-head to determine the winner.

The 43-year-old comedian said of the news: "It’s an honour to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens.

"Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety inducing privilege.

"I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it.

"If not, accept this as my apology."

Anne Robinson - who took over as the new presenter of Countdown last week - hosted The Weakest Link for 13 series since the show debuted in 2000.

She was known for her wink and her abrupt "goodbye" as she announced which of the eliminated contestants were the "weakest link".

Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Entertainment, said: "'Weakest Link' has always been a firm favourite with audiences and Anne Robinson was a terrific and formidable host.

"I can’t wait to see Romesh bring his own unique style of presenting to one of TV’s most memorable roles."

Suzy Lamb, Managing Director, Entertainment & Music, BBC Studios Productions, added: "It’s hugely exciting to be bringing back one of the world’s most successful quiz shows to BBC One.

"Anne was a brilliant host for many years and with Romesh taking the reins it’s going to be incredibly funny and as fiery as ever.

"The team can’t wait to get started."

Filming for the new series will take place in Glasgow.

