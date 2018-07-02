The Rock Just Schooled Charlie From Busted On Twitter...

Dwayne Johnson didn't take kindly to the pop rocker's criticism of the Jumanji reboot.

Now here's something we never thought we'd have to say: The Rock schooled Charlie Simpson on Twitter after he shared his unfavourable opnion of the Jumani reboot.

The Hollywood actor and former wrestler shared the teaser for the upcoming sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, in which he starred in alongside Kevin Hart and Jack Black in 2017.

Watch the teaser for the new film above, which is released on 12 December 2019.

The Busted singer took the opportunity tweet his bandmate Matt Willis about the news, and asked if it would be the "second worst film ever made," hinting that he wasn't too enamoured by its predecessor.

Oh dear... I wonder if it will be the second worst film ever made?? @mattjwillis — Charlie Simpson (@charliesimo) June 30, 2018

But Dwayne Johnson didn't take it lying down, schooling the What I Go To School For rocker on his own career.

The Moana actor said: "Haha I have a fun idea - how bout you watch it with us and tell us your thoughts. Then we listen to your music and we’ll tell you ours. You know, face to face like real men do instead of yapping on Twitter."

Haha I have a fun idea - how bout you watch it with us and tell us your thoughts. Then we listen to your music and we’ll tell you ours. You know, face to face like real men do instead of yapping on Twitter. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 30, 2018

Despite their followers reacting to the exchange of words, the rocker didn't rise to the bait, and simply told one fan he didn't "do Twitter beef" and thought The Rock seemed like a "really rad dude".

Haha sorry to disappoint but I don’t do Twitter ‘beef’, it’s lame. I actually think @TheRock seems like a really rad dude. Just wasn’t a fan of the movie. Subjective opinions and all that. Respect none the less 👊 — Charlie Simpson (@charliesimo) June 30, 2018

