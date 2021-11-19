Rob Delaney defends Home Sweet Home Alone film

Rob Delaney defends Home Alone Sweet Home. Picture: 1. YouTube/Disney+ 2. Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Familyvia Getty Images

The actor and comedian has defended the new Home Alone movie, which he says is both “special” and “genuinely original”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rob Delaney has talked about his decision to star in Home Sweet Home Alone and said he can understand why fans are critical.

The actor stars as Jeff McKenzie in the new film, which is a reimagining of the 90s Christmas classic starring Maculay Culkin.

Asked why he chose to star in the film, he told The Guardian: "When I heard they were going to make a new Home Alone film, I thought: well, that's not necessary.

"But when I was sent the script I thought: sure, I'll read it. I love to read scripts, good or bad – they help me as a writer."

The Catastrophe star continued: "I was immediately won over – the script was gorgeous and hilarious. If anyone doubts me, I would say watch some Saturday Night Live sketches written by these guys, Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. That should put your concerns to rest. They are wildly clever and inventive."

Watch the trailer here:

READ MORE: Will Ferrell turned down $29 million to star in Elf sequel

Delaney also believes that the story is "genuinely original" but contains some of the magic that makes the previous Home Alone films so special.

"You have all the wonderfully violent stunts that you would hope to have in a Home Alone film – but the story is genuinely original,” added the Deadpool 2 actor.

"It's perfectly understandable to be terrified or angry that they are making a new Home Alone film – until you see it. I am at peace with questions like that, because I used to be like those people."

Home Sweet Home Alone was recently criticised by the original Home Alone director Chris Columbus himself, who slammed the current Hollywood habit of remaking classic films.

He said: "In this version of Hollywood that we live in, everybody is remaking everything and rebooting everything. I mean, there's a Home Alone reboot coming out."

He added: What's the point? The movie exists, let's just live with the movie that existed. There's no point in us remaking The Wizard of Oz, there's no point in any of us remaking the classic films. Make something original, because we need more original material. So, no point."

Home Sweet Home Alone is available to stream now on Disney+