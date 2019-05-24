Richard Madden could barely afford food before Game of Thrones

24 May 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 14:47

Richard Madden at the "Rocketman" Press Conference
Richard Madden at the "Rocketman" Press Conference. Picture: Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

The Rocketman star claims he was pretty hard up before the hit show came along…

Richard Madden has confessed he could barely afford food before he found fame on Game Of Thrones.

The Rocketman star has confessed he had to choose between food or a newspaper and a pint before he got the call about the role of Robb Stark in the HBO fantasy series.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said: "I had two options: I could buy one meal, or a newspaper and a pint. I got that phone call and I was on my last month's rent and I asked my agent for an advance."

Madden is currently to be seen playing rock manager John Reid in the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Meanwhile, Madden previously admitted he was at risk of having to move back in with his parents before he found fame.

He said: "I'm not bullsh***ing you - I was completely broke. I used my savings to pay my last month's rent and that was it. I thought, 'After this, I don't have any money. I'll have to move back to my parents.'"

And Richard's experience of poverty means he would not hesitate to accept a role just for the money and is open to using his star status to take on well-paid parts in order to free himself up to take on indie projects.

He said: "Nothing wrong with the money job. We all have to eat, and I'm sure at some point I'll take a job for the money. Maybe I'll use that to fund a smaller project for myself six months down the line. I'll put on some Lycra, I'll be a superhero. People want entertainment and escapism and I'm not against that."

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor in the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate teaser sees return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor
Elton John plays Dodger Stadium in 1975

Elton John’s former fiancé Linda Hannon talks being "forgotten" in Rocketman film

Jeremy Kyle Show death: Guest was 'worried about repercussions'
Elton John and manager John Reid at a party in 1988

Who was Elton John’s former manager John Reid and who plays him in Rocketman?

Features

Aaron Paul and Rachel Evan Wood in the new trailer for Westworld 3

When is Westworld season 3 out, what’s the trailer and who’s in the cast with Aaron Paul & Evan Rachel Wood?

Latest On Radio X

Tom Ogden and Joe Ogden from Blossoms talk Raise The Roof Manchester gig

Blossoms: Raise The Roof Manchester gig is a "no brainer"

Blossoms

Bobby Gilllespie performs with Primal Scream in May 2019

Bobby Gillespie: “Rock is dead”, says Primal Scream frontman

Primal Scream

Kasabian in 2004: Chris Edwards, Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno and Christopher Karloff

Rock resignations: the band members that quit

Features

Richard Ashcroft wins the PRS for Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music at The Ivors 2019 at Grosvenor House on May 23, 2019 in London

Richard Ashcroft regains rights to Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve

The Verve

James Bay and Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Bay and Lewis Capaldi duet London Palladium gig

James Bay

Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs announce new album Duck and Record Collection single

Kaiser Chiefs