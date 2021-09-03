Richard E. Grant says "our hearts are broken" after death of his wife of 35 years Joan Washington

3 September 2021, 11:52 | Updated: 3 September 2021, 13:52

Richard Grant and his late wife
Richard Grant and his late wife. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images
Radio X

By Radio X

The actor took to Twitter this morning to announce the sad news that his wife had passed away on Thursday evening.

Richard E Grant has shared the sad news of his wife's passing.

Taking to Twitter the 64 year old actor shared a video of the pair dancing on Twitter, writing: "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.

"To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."

He followed it with a series of broken heart emojis, with social media users pouring in with tributes.

The couple married in 1986 after meeting when she was teaching an accent session at an acting school in 1982.

They share one daughter together, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington's previous relationship.

Tributes have begun to flow in for the vocal coach, with celebrities offering their condolences for the Withnail & I actor.

Comedian Sarah Millican wrote: "I’m so sorry for your loss, Richard. X".

David Baddiel said: "Very sorry to hear this, Richard. Thinking of you."

Actress Eva Pope wrote: "Oh my heart aches for you….deep condolences Richard. She taught me in that very house.."

More to follow....

