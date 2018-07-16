Richard Bacon Speaks Out After Coma And Praises NHS

Richard Bacon in 2018. Picture: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The TV presenter has taken to Twitter following his hospitalisation, where he suffered for

Richard Bacon has opened up about how he "nearly died" after being in a coma for six days.

The 42-year-old presenter has been in hospital for 10 days with a double chest infection, and thought he was about to lose his life when he was rushed to an intensive care unit.

The TV personality wrote on Twitter: "So I did 6 days strght in a coma. Been here another 4 since. It’s an yet unidentified double chest infection. I nearly died. At one point, as I was as run down a hallway to ICU at midnight, with a massive needle jammed in my chest (bit like Pulp Fiction) I thought, this is it.1/2 (sic)"

The former Blue Peter presenter felt so close to death that he imagined hospital staff telling his father he had passed away.

He continued: "How’s is this going to affect my kids’ lives? Who’s going to sit my poor dad down and say“I’m sorry, we did everything we could”. But then I didn’t die. And I didn’t die because I’m on the NHS . VivaTheNHS..."

Then, going on to praise Lewisham hospital specifically, he said: "I walked in off the street simply complaining of being short of breath. With 90 minutes they had placed me into a life saving six day coma."

His tweets come after his mother Christine, previously told the Mansfield Chad newspaper that he was not fully conscious, but was getting better.

She went on: “The doctors have said that he is very distressed and confused after being in a coma for a week, which you can understand, and that we need to keep talking to him and reminding him of where he is.”