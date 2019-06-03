Rambo V: Last Blood - Who's in the cast with Sylvester Stallone & what date is it released?

3 June 2019, 15:27

See the trailer for the fifth and final instalment of the franchise, which stars Sylvester Stallone and is set to Lil Nas X's Old Town Road hit.

Rambo V: Last Blood has revealed its official trailer.

The action-packed franchise, which stars Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo - a troubled Vietnam War veteran and U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier, is back with its fifth instalment.

Watch the trailer above.

Set in the desert, against the soundtrack of Lil Nas X's Old Town Road, Stallone is seen facing the demons of his past and gearing up to what looks to be an epic and final battle.

Find out more about the film below...

When is Rambo V: Last Blood released in cinemas?

The film is set for release on 20 September 2019.

Who stars in Rambo: Last Blood?

Rambo of course stars the now 72-year-old Sylvester Stallone along the likes of Paz Vega, Sheila Shah, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor and Oscar Jaenada.

What is the plot of Rambo V: Last Blood?

As written on IMDb: "Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series."

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Liam Gallagher at Lollapalooza Berlin 2018

VIDEO: Why Liam Gallagher thinks Love Island is "where it's at"

Liam Gallagher

Miley Cyrus in the Netflix trailer for Black Mirror season 5

When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and who’s in the cast with Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott?
Robert Smith plays Hyde Park in The Cure 40th Anniversary film Anniversary 1978-2018

The Cure's 40th anniversary live Hyde Park gig to hit cinemas: How to buy tickets

The Cure

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve season 2

When is Killing Eve season 2 released in the UK, who’s in the cast with Jodie Comer & what will happen this series?
Iain Stirling think new Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard looks like Ed Gamble

VIDEO: Iain Stirling thinks Love Island 2019 contestant Curtis Pritchard looks like Ed Gamble...

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Gerry Cinnamon

Gerry Cinnamon teases "wee announcement" ahead of Glastonbury set
Stereophonics in 2017

QUIZ: Can you match these Stereophonics lyrics to their songs?

Quizzes

Johnny Vaughan gets advice on how to be a frontman from Stereophonics' Kelly Jones

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones teaches Johnny Vaughan how to be frontman

Johnny Vaughan

Extinction Rebellion protests in London, April 2019

The best protest songs

Lists

The Amazons frontman Matt Thomson with The Greatest Showman artwork and Morrissey's California Son artwork inset

WATCH: The Amazons take aim at soundtracks and Morrissey's covers album artwork

Morrissey

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds live in 2016

Noel Gallagher Heaton Park gig: ticket details, stage times and more

Noel Gallagher