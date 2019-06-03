Rambo V: Last Blood - Who's in the cast with Sylvester Stallone & what date is it released?

See the trailer for the fifth and final instalment of the franchise, which stars Sylvester Stallone and is set to Lil Nas X's Old Town Road hit.

Rambo V: Last Blood has revealed its official trailer.

The action-packed franchise, which stars Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo - a troubled Vietnam War veteran and U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier, is back with its fifth instalment.

Watch the trailer above.

Set in the desert, against the soundtrack of Lil Nas X's Old Town Road, Stallone is seen facing the demons of his past and gearing up to what looks to be an epic and final battle.

Find out more about the film below...

When is Rambo V: Last Blood released in cinemas?

The film is set for release on 20 September 2019.

Who stars in Rambo: Last Blood?

Rambo of course stars the now 72-year-old Sylvester Stallone along the likes of Paz Vega, Sheila Shah, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor and Oscar Jaenada.

What is the plot of Rambo V: Last Blood?

As written on IMDb: "Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series."