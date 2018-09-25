VIDEO: See Joaquin Phoenix In Full Joker Costume

More shots of Joaquin in makup as the Joker. Thots? pic.twitter.com/rWV95zRvCt — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 22, 2018

More pictures and video footage has emerged of the actor in the full guise of the Batman villain.

New images have emerged of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

Last weekend saw the first look of the Hollywood actor's make-up-covered face for the role, but new shots now see him in full garb as the Batman villain.

See the images above, which were shared online by Lights, Camera, Pod on Twitter.

A video which was shared directly underneath sees the Gladiator star also shooting a scene as the famous baddie on the subway.

Watch it here:

Joaquin Phoenix. Picture: Hubert Boesl/DPA/PA Images

Fans are already pretty excited for Phoenix's role as the famous baddie, which has previously famously been portrayed by Jared Leto, Jack Nicholson and the late Heath Ledger, who tragically died in 2008 aged just 28.

See some of the reactions on Twitter below:

It’s amazing in matter of days this movie has gone from yeah I’ll see it, to HOLY SHIT I’m there day 1! This gonna be good pic.twitter.com/FnTeO8AnHv — John (@VGK_95) September 22, 2018

Joaquin Phoenix creeps me out without makeup, should be a pretty solid movie. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/whcWBMJduG — Jefe (@HungryJefe) September 23, 2018

The film will look at the Joker's origins, with his name being Arthur Fleck.

Previous reports suggested he will be a stand-up comic who turns to crime after his career fails to take off.

The film called Joker, which will also star Robert De Niro, is due to be released in 2019.

