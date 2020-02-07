Oscars 2020: Date, time, nominees, performances and how to watch in the UK

The 92nd Academy Awards takes place this Sunday. Find out who's nominated, who's performing and how to watch it here.

The Oscars take place this weekend, where the biggest stars in Hollywood will show up for the most prestigious awards ceremony of the year.

Find out when and where the 92nd Academy Awards will take place, who's appearing and performing, who's nominated and how you can watch it here.

When and where does the Oscars 2020 ceremony take place?

The Oscars takes place on Sunday 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from 8pm Eastern Time or 5pm Pacific Time.

This equates to a 1am start in the UK or GMT.

How can you watch the Oscars in the UK?

Sky Cinema Oscars is a dedicated channel, which will be streaming the 92nd Academy Awards live from the US.

It will be shown thereafter on the channel and will be available until 14 February.

However, like with all the major awards ceremonies out there, there's sure to be a fair bit of noise about it on Twitter, with clips no doubt being uploaded by the Academy Awards' official Twitter account at @TheAcademy.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

The Oscars will not have a host, like the year before it.

Last year's Best Actor winners will return to present the four acting gongs to this year's awards - as is tradition.

The following stars have also been confirmed to present:

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Zazie Beetz

Timothée Chalamet

Will Ferrell

Gal Gadot

Salma Hayek

Mindy Kaling

Brie Larson

Spike Lee

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Anthony Ramos

Mark Ruffalo

Kelly Marie Tran

Kristen Wiig

James Corden

Penelope Cruz

Beanie Feldstein

Zack Gottsagen

Diane Keaton

Shia LeBeouf

George MacKay

Steve Martin

Keanu Reeves

Ray Romano

Maya Rudolph

Sigourney Weaver

Rebel Wilson

Who will perform at the 2020 Oscars?

Take a look at the confirmed acts below:

Cynthia Erivo will perform Stand Up from Harriet

Elton John will perform (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

Idina Menzel and Aurora will perform Into the Unknown from Frozen 2

Chrissy Metz will perform I'm Standing With You from Breakthrough

Randy Newman will perform I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4

There has also been a special performance confirmed from Billie Eilish, who it is rumoured will debut her theme song for forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

Who is nominated for an Oscar?

JOKER has received the most nods at this year's Academy Awards, picking up a whopping 11 nods ahead of the ceremony.

See the top nominations here:

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite