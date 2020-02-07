Oscars 2020: Date, time, nominees, performances and how to watch in the UK
7 February 2020, 06:00 | Updated: 7 February 2020, 12:26
The 92nd Academy Awards takes place this Sunday. Find out who's nominated, who's performing and how to watch it here.
The Oscars take place this weekend, where the biggest stars in Hollywood will show up for the most prestigious awards ceremony of the year.
Find out when and where the 92nd Academy Awards will take place, who's appearing and performing, who's nominated and how you can watch it here.
When and where does the Oscars 2020 ceremony take place?
The Oscars takes place on Sunday 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from 8pm Eastern Time or 5pm Pacific Time.
This equates to a 1am start in the UK or GMT.
How can you watch the Oscars in the UK?
Sky Cinema Oscars is a dedicated channel, which will be streaming the 92nd Academy Awards live from the US.
It will be shown thereafter on the channel and will be available until 14 February.
However, like with all the major awards ceremonies out there, there's sure to be a fair bit of noise about it on Twitter, with clips no doubt being uploaded by the Academy Awards' official Twitter account at @TheAcademy.
Who is hosting the Oscars?
The Oscars will not have a host, like the year before it.
Last year's Best Actor winners will return to present the four acting gongs to this year's awards - as is tradition.
The following stars have also been confirmed to present:
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Zazie Beetz
Timothée Chalamet
Will Ferrell
Gal Gadot
Salma Hayek
Mindy Kaling
Brie Larson
Spike Lee
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Anthony Ramos
Mark Ruffalo
Kelly Marie Tran
Kristen Wiig
James Corden
Penelope Cruz
Beanie Feldstein
Zack Gottsagen
Diane Keaton
Shia LeBeouf
George MacKay
Steve Martin
Keanu Reeves
Ray Romano
Maya Rudolph
Sigourney Weaver
Rebel Wilson
Who will perform at the 2020 Oscars?
Take a look at the confirmed acts below:
Cynthia Erivo will perform Stand Up from Harriet
Elton John will perform (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman
Idina Menzel and Aurora will perform Into the Unknown from Frozen 2
Chrissy Metz will perform I'm Standing With You from Breakthrough
Randy Newman will perform I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4
There has also been a special performance confirmed from Billie Eilish, who it is rumoured will debut her theme song for forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.
Are you ready? @billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance! Watch live on @ABC. pic.twitter.com/CsNmjDD2Bi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 29, 2020
Who is nominated for an Oscar?
JOKER has received the most nods at this year's Academy Awards, picking up a whopping 11 nods ahead of the ceremony.
See the top nominations here:
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite