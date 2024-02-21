The Office actor Ewen MacIntosh dies, aged 50

Ewen Macintosh attends the premiere of David Brent: Life On The Road in Leicester Square on 10th August, 2016. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty

Ricky Gervais has paid tribute to the star - better known as the deadpan accountant Big Keith from the mockumemntary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role as the dour accountant Keith in The Office, has died aged 50.

The Welsh comedian's death was announced by his agency on Wednesday (21st February) that he had passed away, just weeks after sharing with fans on social media that he had been in hospital.

In a statement, JustRight Management said: "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.

"There will be a private cremation for family and close friends soon and a celebratory memorial later in the year."

Watch Ewen MacIntosh crack up co-star Martin Freeman in these Office outtakes:

The Office blooper with Tim and Keith.

The agency did not reveal a cause of death but earlier this month, MacIntosh shared a snap of himself in a hospital bed.

He wrote on X: "Bad times for me I'm afraid chums. Stay strong out there."

Over the course of two series, Ewen played accounts department worker Keith - who was affectionately known as Big Keith - on the original version of the mockumentary sitcom, and former co-star Ricky Gervais was amongst the first to pay tribute following the news that he had passed away.

He wrote on X: "Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."

Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Hhd3zkRVMs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024

His close friend Ed Scott was "completely devastated by the loss" and TV channel GOLD also posted a message on social media.

They said: "We at GOLD are saddened to hear that Ewen MacIntosh has passed away at the age of 50. We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at such a difficult time."

Following his stint on The Office, Ewen made cameo appearances on Miranda and Little Britain and in 2014 starred in The Confusion Of Tongues alongside Gemma Atkinson and Sadie Frost.

One of his final appearances saw him reunite with Ricky Gervais when he appeared as a character simply billed as Buffet Man in Netflix hit After Life.

He was declared bankrupt in 2016 but later told of how he found success again by selling custom videos for fans on websites like Cameo and CelebVM, who usually wanted him to reprise his signature role for birthday messages and suchlike.

He said: "When lockdown happened this whole fad of like video messaging, like Cameo and CelebVM, really kind of took off. I'm doing that a lot.

"I would say all my requests bar none are for me to do Keith lines and Keith quotes for people's birthday messages, stag dos and weddings and so on."