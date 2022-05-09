Ncuti Gatwa: What you need to know about the next Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa is set to be the 14th Doctor Who. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Sex Education star was confirmed as the 14th Doctor Who. Here's everything you need to know about the star including his age, his past roles and when he starts the job.

Ncuti Gatwa was the name on everyone's lips this weekend after he was named as the 14th Doctor Who this Sunday (8th May).

The news makes Gatwa the first Black actor to officially be named for the role, succeeding Jodie Whittaker who is finishing out her duties as The Doctor.

Gatwa is best known as one of the breakout star on Netflix drama Sex Education, but what else do we know about the actor?

Find out everything you need to know about the 14th Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, including how to pronounce his name, what else he's been in, if he is gay and when he's due to start his role as Time Lord.

Who is Ncuti Gatwa?

Ncuti Gatwa is a Rwandan- Scottish actor, best known for his role in Sex Education. He will become the first black actor to take on the role of Doctor Who.

How do you pronounce Ncuti Gatwa's name?

Ncuti Gatwa is pronounced SHOO-tee GAT-wah.

Where is Ncuti Gatwa from?

Ncuti was born in Rwanda, but his family later escaped the Rwandan genocide and settled in Scotland in 1994, living in Edinburgh and Dunfermline.

How old is Ncuti Gatwa?

Ncuti Gatwa was born on 15h October 1992, making him 29 years of age at the time of writing this article.

Ncuti Gatwa stars is praised for his stand-out role as Eric Effiong in Netflix's Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

What else has Ncuti Gatwa been in?

Gatwa stars as Eric Effiong in Netflix's Sex Education, a role for which he won a Scottish BAFTA. He's also starred in 2015 TV mini-series Stonemouth, played Demetrius at Shakespeare's Globe in A Midsummer Night's Dream, played Timidius in 2019's Horrible Histories: The Movie and in 2021 starred as Nick in The Last Letter from Your Lover.

Is Ncuti Gatwa the first Black Doctor Who?

Yes. The news will make Gatwa the first Black actor confirmed for the role. Notably, English actor Peter Davison, who was the 5th Doctor, was of mixed heritage as he was the son of a Guyanese electrical engineer Claude Moffett.

When will Ncuti Gatwa replace Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who?

Ncuti Gatwa fans have a while to wait yet, as Jodie Whittaker is still completing her duties as the 13th Doctor. Ncuti will take over the role in 2023.

Is Ncuti Gatwa gay?

Ncuti Gatwa plays gay teenager Eric Effiong in Sex Education, but his own sexuality hasn't been confirmed publicly.

How did Ncuti Gatwa score the Doctor Who role?

Russell T Davies revealed that the role for the 14th Doctor had already been found, but Gatwa absolutely blew them away with his audition.

"The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars," Davies said.

"Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those Tardis keys in seconds.

"It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come.

"But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

