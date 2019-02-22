This is The most common thing spud gets asked about Trainspotting...

22 February 2019, 17:28 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 17:33

Ewen Bremner in Trainspotting 2 poster

We celebrate 23 years since the cult film was released with Radio X's interview with Ewen Bremner, who plays the hapless spud in the British classic.

This week marks 23 years since Trainspotting was first released on 23 February 1996 and to celebrate, we're looking back at the time, Ewen Bremner revealed the question he gets asked the most by Trainspotting fans.

The Scottish actor may have had some pretty unforgettable moments in the film's 2017 sequel, T2 Trainspotting, but he can never escape one the scene from the original, which sees him splatter his own faeces all over his girlfriend and her parents.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, Bremner revealed: "I usually get asked what the stuff was made from in the breakfast scene that I spray the family with..."

Watch it again here:

"That's probably the most common question," added the Wonder Woman star. "People are fascinated with that like, 'what is it made of? Was it real sh...?'

"Which is quite amazing that people thought it might have been. We had to do that scene so many times, and to spray three actors with real excrement would be a bit out of bounds". 

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Oscar statues lined up backstage for the 90th Academy Awards in 2018

Oscars 2019: nominations, ceremony date, start time & how to watch
Russell Brand among the stars in Channel 4's The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off

WATCH: Russell Brand & more in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off trailer
The Rocketman film poster

Watch the electric new trailer for Rocketman

Danny Dyer and His Royal Highess Prince Charles

VIDEO: Danny Dyer wants to "put the lips" on "cousin" Prince Charles
The Dirt Mötley Crüe movie trailer

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for Mötley Crüe film The Dirt