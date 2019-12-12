The Matrix 4: trailers, release date, cast, plot, rumours & more

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Reloaded in 2003. Picture: Warner Bros/Village Roadshow Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Find out everything we know about the franchise so far, including its release date, cast, plot and more.

The Matrix 4 has been given a release date of May 21 2021.

The fourth instalment of the famous sci-fi franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, will now see the actor face off against himself in a battle of the box office as John Wick 4 is set for the same release date.

Find out everything we know about The Matrix 4 so far...

When is The Matrix 4 set to be released?

The Matrix 4 has a release date of 21 May 2021.

Who is in the cast of The Matrix 4?

According to IMDb joining Keanu Reeves - who will reprise his role of Neo - will be Carrie-Anne Moss - who will return as Trinity - and Jada Pinkett Smith, who starred as Niobe in the first and second in the franchise.

Also said to be joining the cast are Jonathan Groff, Yahya Absul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Toby Onwumere.

What is the plot of The Matrix 4?

It's yet to be seen what the fourth part of the hit franchise will be about, but its third instalment, Matrix Revolutions - which was released in 2003 - saw Neo and his allies race to find the city of Zion and destroy it.

See the trailer for Matrix Revolutions below: