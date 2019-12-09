Mathew Horne: Gavin & Stacey Christmas special is best episode we’ve ever done

Mathew Horne believes the upcoming Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is "the best episode [they've] ever done".

The actor, who plays the titular character in the much loved series, visited the The Chris Moyles Show and said although the cast were anxious at first, he's very "proud" of the end result.

"We all went into it with a degree of anxiety and trepidation because there is a huge amount of expectation on it, revealed the 41-year-old star. "So we were quite anxious as to whether we were all going to work together well again and the chemistry was going to be there and it was going to be the Gavin and Stacey of old.

“Then after day one we knew it would, and I’ve seen it now and I’m so proud of it. I think it’s the best episode of the show we’ve ever done.”

Speaking about the longevity of the show, and the fact that it started in 2007, Horne said: “It’s very strange because it’s a ubiquitous show and people love it and that’s wonderful and incredible, but it has sort of defined my career.

"And that’s amazing, but it’s also really shocking to think that when I first started filming it I was 27 and I’m now 41.

“It’s just bizarre, the passing of time."

Meanwhile, Ruth Jones has spoken about the possibility a full series of the hit sitcom.

According to the Radio Times, speaking at the recent screening of the upcoming special, the co-creator mused: "I think obviously there is room for it to move on, so all I’m going to say now is, who knows?"

However, the writer - who also stars as Nessa in the much-loved series - maintained there was nothing in the works, not even ideas scribbled on "Post-it notes".

“Honestly, hand on heart – at the moment, there is no plan,” she told the crowd.

“There have been no Post-it notes, there has been no sitting in a room mapping out another episode.”

