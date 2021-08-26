Marvel star Simu Liu talks new film and THAT tweet with Chris Moyles

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor stopped by the Chris Moyles Show for a chat about his role in Marvel's first Asian-led movie.

This week Simu Liu visited The Chris Moyles Show and discussed his starring role in the first ever Marvel movie starring an Asian hero.

Liu stars in the upcoming superhero flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and he popped into Radio X to talk about it.

Turns out that the Canadian actor tweeted Marvel back in 2014 asking for an Asian-American hero to feature in one of their blockbusters. Little did he know that seven years later, he'd be playing one!

Watch Simu Liu talk about the power of suggestion and all things Shang-Chi in our video above.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available in UK and US cinemas from Friday 3 September 2021.

It will be available to stream from Monday, October 18th 2021.

Marvel actor Simu Liu spoke about his new role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Picture: Radio X

