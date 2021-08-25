The Chris Moyles Show pays tribute to The Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones drummer passed away at the age of 80 this week and Chris Moyles and the team have celebrated the legend.

Tributes are continuing to roll in for The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

This week it was announced that the music legend passed away peacefully, aged 80, in a London hospital on Tuesday 24 August surrounded by his family.

Now Chris Moyles and the team have celebrated the late rocker and discussed everything from his laid back drumming style to his unassuming rock star image.

The Chris Moyles Show pays tribute to Charlie Watts. Picture: PA/Radio X

