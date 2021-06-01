Mare of Easttown season 2: Will there be another series of the Kate Winslet drama?

By Emma Clarke

Kate Winslet was praised for her role as Mare Sheehan in the hit HBO detective drama. Find out if it is returning for a second series.

Since it landed on our screens back in April, Mare of Easttown has become a fan favourite.

Thanks to its harrowing storylines and dramatic plot twists, the series has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, as Mare and her partner Colin Zabel (RIP) try to crack the mystery of Erin McMenamin's murder.

But, sadly, after seven episodes, the hit HBO detective drama has now come to an end.

Here, we take a look at what happened in the season finale, and whether or not there'll be a second season of Mare of Easttown.

Will there be a second season of Mare of Easttown?

While it's clearly been a hit with critics and fans alike, Mare of Easttown was intended to be a limited series and there has not been any confirmation on a second season yet.

Made up of seven episodes in total, the show was neatly concluded on May 31, with the mystery shrouding Erin McMenamin's death finally being resolved and all the loose ends being tied together.

However, it's not to say that another season is completely out of the question. Shows such as Big Little Lies and True Detective were initially meant to be mini-series as well, but, due to popular demand, they were renewed.

Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan and Evan Peters as Colin Zabel. Picture: HBO

What has Kate Winslet said about reprising her role as Mare Sheehan?

Fans will be delighted to hear that Kate Winslet is keen to do more episodes.

Speaking to TVLine, Winslet admitted: "I would absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It's the strangest thing. I feel like I'm in mourning."

She added that there's "something very addictive about Mare, because she's so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her."

So, if Kate is open to reprising her role and HBO agrees to renew the series, a second instalment may well just happen.

How can I catch up on Mare of Easttown?

Missed it? No problem! You can stream all seven episodes of Mare of Easttown on NOW TV.

You may wish to stop reading if you haven't seen the whole show yet, as below is a recap of the season finale.

What happened in the season finale?

Part of the show's allure is all its red herrings and plot twists - and the season finale was no exception.

The episode began with Mare tracking brothers Billy and John down at the river. John was just about to shoot Billy to keep him quiet, but Mare managed to tackle him to the ground before any shots were fired.

John was then arrested and questioned on suspicion of killing Erin, as it became clear he was Erin's son DJ's real father.

However, just when we thought the case was closed and John was responsible for killing Erin, we learn that John and Lori's son Ryan actually killed the teenager.

Ryan had previously discovered his dad was having an affair with his cousin and so when Erin started messaging his dad again, Ryan took a gun from his employer's shed and used it to scare Erin off.

After a struggle, the gun went off and Ryan accidentally shot Erin.

It was John who then got his brother Billy to clean up the body, which explains why his shirt was covered in blood the night of Erin's murder.

Ryan then goes to juvie, while Lori is tasked with raising her husband's illegitimate son.

The finale ends with Mare sending Siobhan off to college, before tackling her fear of the attic where her son Kevin killed himself.

