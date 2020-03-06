WATCH: Everyone's calling this man the David Brent of teleshopping

Ideal World presenter Rob Locke has gone viral his no nonsense attitude to flogging beds, which resembles The Office character.

A teleshopping presenter has gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to David Brent.

Rob Locke has been leaving Twitter in stitches due to his outspoken selling technique, which is very much like Ricky Gervais' much-loved character from The Office.

Watch him in action above

In the video, which has been shared all over social media, Rob notes: "I don't have to be enthusiastic. I can give you the facts, I can smile, I can give you the usual spiel. I don't have to like it. You can make your own mind up.

"And if you don't buy it, it's not like I'm losing money."

He adds: "I don't swear at my duvet, I swear by it."

Ideal World presenter Rob Locke and Ricky Gervais as David Brent. Picture: 1. Twitter/Ideal World 2. Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images

A quick glance on his profile under Ideal World's "Meet our Presenters" page proves that Rob Locke's antics aren't just contained on screen.

He writes: "Echoing the immortal words of Darth Vader, Ideal World proclaimed, "We would be honoured if you would join us!” I’m not sure who they said that to, but I was honoured to join them anyway. Seriously folks… I’m Rob, back on British screens after two decades in the USA.

Read his full bio here.

What a legend.

