WATCH: Everyone's calling this man the David Brent of teleshopping

6 March 2020, 15:10 | Updated: 6 March 2020, 16:45

Ideal World presenter Rob Locke has gone viral his no nonsense attitude to flogging beds, which resembles The Office character.

A teleshopping presenter has gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to David Brent.

Rob Locke has been leaving Twitter in stitches due to his outspoken selling technique, which is very much like Ricky Gervais' much-loved character from The Office.

Watch him in action above

In the video, which has been shared all over social media, Rob notes: "I don't have to be enthusiastic. I can give you the facts, I can smile, I can give you the usual spiel. I don't have to like it. You can make your own mind up.

"And if you don't buy it, it's not like I'm losing money."

He adds: "I don't swear at my duvet, I swear by it."

Ideal World presenter Rob Locke and Ricky Gervais as David Brent
Ideal World presenter Rob Locke and Ricky Gervais as David Brent. Picture: 1. Twitter/Ideal World 2. Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images

A quick glance on his profile under Ideal World's "Meet our Presenters" page proves that Rob Locke's antics aren't just contained on screen.

He writes: "Echoing the immortal words of Darth Vader, Ideal World proclaimed, "We would be honoured if you would join us!” I’m not sure who they said that to, but I was honoured to join them anyway. Seriously folks… I’m Rob, back on British screens after two decades in the USA.

Read his full bio here.

What a legend.

READ MORE: Are Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant & Karl Pilkington still friends?

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Billie Eilish and Chris Cornell

VIDEO: Billie Eilish's No Time To Die in the style of Chris Cornell will give you chills

Music News

Sir Billy Connolly: Comedian says 'I'm finished with stand-up' as he talks about his new career as an artist
British comedian Joe Lycett

Hugo Boss responds to Joe Lycett after he changed his name to Hugo Boss
Robert Carlyle as Begbie in Trainspotting (1996)

That time this legend sent his son to school as Begbie...

Joe Lycett, his Hugo Boss and Friends tickets and his Boss La Cease en Desiste trademark

Joe Lycett sells tickets for Hugo Boss & Friends show as he trademarks Boss La Cease en Desiste name

Latest On Radio X

Stereophonics speak to Rich Wolfenden at The Global Awards 2020

VIDEO: Stereophonics reveal if they've been booked for Glastonbury 2020

Stereophonics

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro announce A Celebration of Ending album release date

Biffy Clyro

Kelly Jones performing with Stereophonics at The Global Awards 2020

Watch Stereophonics perform LIVE at The Global Awards 2020

amie Morrison, Adam Zindani, Kelly Jones and Richard Jones of Stereophonics during The Global Awards 2020

Stereophonics honoured with Global Special Award

Johnny Vaughan and Chris Moyles at The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk: see all the winners

Johnny Vaughan, Chris Moyles, Jamie Morrison, Adam Zindani, Kelly Jones and Richard Jones of Stereophonics with the Best Indie Act Award during The Global Awards 2020 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 05, 2020

Stereophonics win Best Indie at the Global Awards 2020