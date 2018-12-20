Macaulay Culkin reprises Home Alone role in Christmas ad

The star has delighted fans by reprising his star turn as Kevin from the festive classic in a new commercial for Google.

Macaulay Culkin has reprised his best-known role as Kevin McCallister in the classic movie Home Alone in a special TV ad for Christmas.

The 38-year-old actor has worked with tech giant Google to recreate scenes from the 1990 movie, using the company’s home hub to do all the housework.

Culkin tweeted: "Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you're curious you should totally watch this."

Fans tweeted their delight at seeing the star back in the role that made him famous - and looking great.

Macaulay Culkin revising his role as the GAWD Kevin McCallister is the greatest thing you'll see all day. pic.twitter.com/EK6jxY8vt3 — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) December 19, 2018

One wrote: "Healthy looking Macaulay Culkin is the reason for the season."

Macaulay Culkin is 38 and Home Alone again. Merry Christmas ya filthy animal. 👍pic.twitter.com/IyPO5GYXP8 — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) December 19, 2018

Another added: ”Macaulay Culkin is trending and it's not the news I was expecting to see. Shame on me, good to see he's doing well!"

Macaulay Culkin looking healthy and happy is the best Christmas present I could have ever asked for ❤️ https://t.co/e01TFfEymj — myley ♡ (@myley__) December 19, 2018

Since starring in Home Alone and its sequel, Culkin has had his fair share of troubles. In 2004 he was arrested in Oklahoma for possession of marijuana, he retired at 14 and was married at 18.

The arrest saw him jailed for a short time before being given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty in court.

Culkin now describes himself as an actor, writer, painter.