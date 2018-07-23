Line Of Duty Is Getting A Killer New Cast Member...

Line of Duty stars Adrian Dumbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston. Picture: Press

According to reports This Is England and Little Boy Blue star Stephen Graham has joined the police drama.

Stephen Graham has reportedly has joined the cast of Line of Duty.

According to The Sun, the Little Boy Blue star is set to replace Thandie Newton in a central role for the fifth series of the BBC police drama.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre TV column: "It's a huge coup for Stephen, even as someone with his long CV.

"Not only is Line of Duty one of the hottest dramas on TV but he's also following in the footsteps of a long line of high-profile signings, including Keeley Hawes and Daniel Mays.

"Producers are also thrilled to have him on board and have a very exciting story lined-up.

"Just as he did in Little Boy Blue recently, he's sure to have viewers glued to their edge of their seats."

Graham will reunite with Vicky McClure, who plays DS Kate Fleming, on the show- with the pair previously co-starring in This Is England.

Last year saw Stephen Graham appear alongside Noel Fielding in Kasabian's You're In Love With A Psycho video.

See it here:

Adrian Dumbar - who plays who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC drama - has previously confirmed the cast will start shooting series five this September.

Watch his co-star Martin Compston, who plays DC Arnott in the hit series, talk about his new found fame with Radio X's Gordon Smart: