Lily Allen rumoured to be dating Stranger Things star David Harbour

Lily Allen rumoured to be dating Stranger Things actor David Harbour. Picture: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images & Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

The LDN singer was spotted at a boxing match at London's O2 Arena with the actor, who played Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix sci-fi horror series.

Lily Allen is rumoured to be dating David Harbour, after the pair attended a boxing match together in London.

The Alright Still singer and the Stranger Things actor - who is most known for his role as Detective Jim Hopper - have sparked reports they could be enjoying a blossoming romance.

The Sheezus singer shared pics of her on the tube at Green Park with the caption: "Fight Night" and the hashtag "#LomachenkoCampbell".

The pair were then spotted looking very cosy at the O2 Arena, to see Vasily Lomachenko battle against with Luke Campbell.

My brother was sat behind Lily Allen & David Harbour at the boxing. pic.twitter.com/7xwt9IqMwV — Abby Peters (@abbyrobina) September 1, 2019

And this isn't the only time they've been spotted, after they were pictured after watching The Lehman Triology at the theatre in London's West End.

Tell me this isn't real... David Harbour and Lily Allen you have to laugh 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MT4Jvtal9g — Sarah 🏹❤️ (@Sarahwinterman) August 4, 2019

Lily Allen has two daughters from her marriage to Sam Cooper, who she admitted to cheating on with and even detailed the demise of their relationship on her Apples song.

In her autobiography My Thoughts Exactly, Allen revealed how she joined the Mile high Club with former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and earlier this year explained how it all came about on The Big Narstie Show.

She recalled: You know, we met in the lounge before we got on the plane and you know, got quite drunk and then... yeah"

Asked who approached who first, the Apple singer joked: "It was a Champagne Supernova in the sky!"

