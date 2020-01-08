Leonardo DiCaprio is still confused by the ending of Inception

8 January 2020, 11:59 | Updated: 8 January 2020, 16:41

Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception
Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception. Picture: Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Despite being the star, the final scene from the 2010 film continues to puzzle the actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio has admitted that he is still confused by the ending of Inception.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star played the lead role in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi action film but he says he still has "no idea" about what happens in the movie's conclusion.

The closing scene shows DiCaprio's character, Dom Cobb, reuniting with his kids. But it's unclear to audiences whether Cobb is dreaming, thanks to the confusing plot of the movie.

The 2010 science fiction actioner is set largely in a dream world and the characters carry totems around with them to discern whether they are in the real world or wandering around in their own subconscious.

In the final scene, Cobb's totem is seen wobbling before the screen cuts to black, which has led to considerable debate about the film's ending in the past ten years.

Speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, DiCaprio, 45, gave his opinion of the climactic scene: "I have no idea. You're just focused on your character, man.

"When it came to Chris Nolan and his mind and how that was all pieced together, everyone was trying to constantly put that puzzle together ... Yeah. It depends on the eye of the beholder, I guess."

Listen to WTF with Marc Maron Podcast

Sir Michael Caine, who plays Cobb's mentor and father-in-law Professor Stephen Miles in Inception, has always maintained that his presence in the final scene convinces him that what unfolds for DiCaprio's alter ego is reality and claims Nolan answered the question for him.

Caine said: "When I got the script of Inception, I was a bit puzzled by it. And I said to (Nolan), 'I don't understand where the dream is.'

"I said, 'When is it the dream and when is it reality?' He said, 'Well, when you're in the scene, it's reality.'

"So get that - if I'm in it, it's reality. If I'm not in it, it's a dream."

So there you go, Leo.

