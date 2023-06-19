Leigh Francis announces first ever live tour
19 June 2023, 11:49 | Updated: 19 June 2023, 16:43
Leigh Francis is revisiting his classic characters!
The comedian will bring Keith Lemon, Avid Merrion and more to life across the UK in 2024
Leigh Francis has announced details of his very first live tour.
The comedian, who is better known under his alter egos Keith Lemon and Avid Merrion, will head out on a series of 18 dates around the country as himself for the first time.
The show will include some of Francis' most memorable characters, including Bear, "David Dickinson", "Ant and Dec" and Myrtle, plus, we are promised "buckets" of audience interaction...
The tour kicks off in Bath on Wednesday, 6th March 2024 and closes in Leigh's hometown of Leeds on Saturday, 6th April.
Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 23rd June from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
Leigh Francis UK Tour Dates 2024
- 6th March Forum, Bath
- 7th March G Live, Guildford
- 8th March Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth
- 9th March Palladium, London
- 14th March Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 15th March City Hall, Sheffield
- 16th March Victoria Theatre, Halifax
- 17th March The Lowry, Salford
- 20th March Barbican, York
- 21st March Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- 22nd March City Hall, Hull
- 23rd March St George's Hall, Bradford
- 24th March Opera House, Buxton
- 28th March Tyne Theatre, Newcastle
- 29th March Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- 30th March Philharmonic, Liverpool
- 31st March Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- 6th April Grand Theatre & Opera House, Leeds