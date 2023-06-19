Leigh Francis announces first ever live tour

Leigh Francis is revisiting his classic characters!

The comedian will bring Keith Lemon, Avid Merrion and more to life across the UK in 2024

Leigh Francis has announced details of his very first live tour.

The comedian, who is better known under his alter egos Keith Lemon and Avid Merrion, will head out on a series of 18 dates around the country as himself for the first time.

The show will include some of Francis' most memorable characters, including Bear, "David Dickinson", "Ant and Dec" and Myrtle, plus, we are promised "buckets" of audience interaction...

The tour kicks off in Bath on Wednesday, 6th March 2024 and closes in Leigh's hometown of Leeds on Saturday, 6th April.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 23rd June from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Leigh Francis UK Tour Dates. Picture: Press

Leigh Francis UK Tour Dates 2024