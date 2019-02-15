VIDEO: Watch the mouth-watering trailer for Killing Eve season 2

Get the first look at the second series for the hit BBC assassin drama, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh and find out its air date, plot theories and more.

The first teaser trailer has been revealed for Killing Eve, the hit assassin drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Get your first look at season 2 of the epic series, which was fittingly revealed on Valentine's Day, courtesy of BBC America in above.

The one-minute clip, which includes a cover of Robert Palmer's Addicted To Love, makes it clear that Comer's character Villanelle survives the dramatic events of the last series and her obsession with the title character - who's played by Sandra Oh - only intensifies.

Find out what we know about the series so far, including release date, cast members and plot points and more...

Jodie Comer in the season 2 trailer for Killing Eve. Picture: YouTube/ BBC America

When will Killing Eve air on UK TV?

The show is set to air on BBC America on 7 April 2019, so it is expected to arrive at the UK closer to this time.

As Radio Times reported, speaking at the Hewlett Memorial Lecture, the BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore told fans they would “not have to wait so long next time”.

What else do we know?

Actress and writer Emerald Fennel is becoming the lead writer for Killing Eve, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge will take over producing duties.