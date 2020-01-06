Killing Eve renewed for season 4

The hit assassin MI5 drama has been renewed for a fourth season before its third season has even aired.

Killing Eve has been renewed for a fourth season.

The Phoebe Waller-Bridge hit spy thriller - which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as M15 agent Eve Polastri and assassin Villanelle - has been picked up for season four by BBC America, before season three has even aired.

An announcement on the BBC America website said: "[...] We're thrilled to announce that the critically-acclaimed, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated and Bafta-winning series has been renewed for a fourth season, months ahead of the season three premiere in spring 2020!"

Watch Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes 2020 monologue in full

Jodie Comer in the season 2 trailer for Killing Eve. Picture: YouTube/ BBC America

READ MORE - Killing Eve soundtrack: Who is responsible for the music in season 2?

Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said: "How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years.

"The reason for this series' emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it's fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle."

Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed."

Woodward Gentle added:" I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey. It is a testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early -- the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people."

According to reports, the show will have a new head writer for season four but they have not yet been announced.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge took charge for the first season before Emerald Fennell took over in the second season, while Suzanne Heathcote was head writer for season three.

Watch Jodie Comer talk about the Killing Eve's cast 'kill wall'.

READ MORE: Where is Killing Eve's Jodie Comer from & what's her real accent?