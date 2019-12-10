Karl Pilkington's Sick Of It season 2: trailer, cast, plot, release date & more

10 December 2019, 11:32 | Updated: 10 December 2019, 11:40

The An Idiot Abroad star is returning for a second season of his Sky One sitcom. Get the first look here and find out when it's set for release.

The first look at Karl Pilkington in Sick Of It season 2 has been released.

The Sky One sitcom, which sees the An Idiot Abroad star play a fictionalised version of himself and voice in his head, is returning for a second helping, and this time it looks like the focus will be a new love.

Watch the Sick of It series 2 trailer above.

Find out more about the show below, including its plot, cast, release date and more...

Karl Pilkington in the Sick of It 2 trailer
Karl Pilkington in the Sick of It 2 trailer. Picture: YouTube/Sky One

When is Sick Of It season 2 released?

Sick Of It 2 launches on 10 January 2020 on Sky One.

Who stars in Sick Of It season 2?

Karl Pilkington of course returns as Karl, and he's joined by new character Ruby - who's played by Marama Corlett and his aunt Norma - who's played by Sondra James.

What's the plot of Sick Of It 2?

According to metro.co.uk, Karl is content to live his life having relationships with biscuits, but "a spanner is thrown in the works with the arrival of newcomer Ruby, who is there to help out Norma but proves to give Karl a new lease of life in the process."

