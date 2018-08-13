Joe Thomas On Why US Version Of The Inbetweeners Failed...

The Festival star talked about why the American remake of the hit British sitcom didn't to translate across the pond.

Joe Thomas has offered insight into why the US Inbetweeners didn't work.

Famous British sitcoms in the likes of The Office and Shameless witnessed huge success when they were re-made for American audiences, but The Inbetweeners didn't seem to translate across the pond and was cancelled after just one season.

“They tried to make an American version of The Inbetweeners and it was very hard because they couldn’t really swear very much because it was on network TV," recalled the actor on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch.

"And then you couldn’t show them drinking and stuff and that’s kind of the whole show."

The Festival star added: "Just do the credits then – the beginning credits and the end credits. Just film the outside of a school, and that’s it."

He joked: "Just draw people’s attention to the various educational opportunities available to them."

The British star appeared on the cooking show to discuss his new comedy film The Festival, which comes from the makers of The Inbetweeners.

The film follows a group of friends as they try to survive a three day music event that looks and sounds A LOT like Glastonbury.

The film's synopsis reads: "When Nick's (Joe Thomas) girlfriend dumps him at graduation, he has a colossal meltdown in front of the entire university. He's convinced his life is over, but his best mate Shane (Hammed Animashaun) has the perfect solution: three days at an epic music festival.

"With the help of "festival aficionado" and certified oddball Amy (Emmy Award nominee Claudia O’Doherty),"Shane tries to get Nick to embrace the music, the mayhem and the mud.

"From the creators of THE INBETWEENERS comes THE FESTIVAL, a comedy about friendship, growing up, and going mad in a field."

The Festival will be released in UK cinemas on 17 August 2018.