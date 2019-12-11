James Corden's Gavin & Stacey announcement is the UK's most retweeted tweet of 2019

The show's co-creator, writer and actor's image of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special script was the most popular tweet in Britain this year.

James Corden's announcement about the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special is the most retweeted tweet by the UK in 2019.

The Late Late Show host, who co-created the show with Ruth Jones and stars as Smithy in the hit series, first announced that the hit show would be returning back in May, leading prompting 79.9 thousand retweets and counting.

See the Tweet below, which saw him share an image of the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special script, alongside the caption: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day".

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Corden beat out stiff competition from the World Record Egg - who aimed to beat the record for the most retweeted tweet and Alex from Glastonbury, who was called up on stage to perform Thiago Silva with grime star, Dave, at the festival.

Meanwhile, the UK's most tweeted handle was Piers Morgan, the most tweeted TV show was Love Island and the most tweeted football team were Manchester United.

James Corden at the 71st Emmy Awards. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mathew Horne has said this year's Christmas special is the "best episode [they've] ever done".

The actor, who plays the titular character in the much loved series, visited the The Chris Moyles Show and revealed although the cast were anxious at first, he's very "proud" of the end result.

"We all went into it with a degree of anxiety and trepidation because there is a huge amount of expectation on it," revealed the 41-year-old star. "So we were quite anxious as to whether we were all going to work together well again and the chemistry was going to be there and it was going to be the Gavin and Stacey of old.

“Then after day one we knew it would, and I’ve seen it now and I’m so proud of it. I think it’s the best episode of the show we’ve ever done.”

Watch our interview with the actor here:

Horne also revealed has revealed he "doesn't suffer from jealousy" when comes to his co-star James Corden, and he "wholly" supports his success.

The Gavin & Stacey star caught up with Chris Moyles to talk about the show's upcoming Christmas special, and he discussed going out to visit the show's co-creator Corden in L.A next year.

When Moyles asked if he could believe the Carpool Karaoke creator's success story, Horne replied: "It's extraordinary isn't it? He has what's known as the world at his feet."

He added: "I wholly support him. Mercifully, I don't suffer from jealousy and I don't think anybody should compare themselves to anyone else. I think that's the beginning of your emotional downfall".

Watch Corden parody Ironic with Alanis Morissette on his Late Late Show:

