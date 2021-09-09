James Buckley wants Danny Dyer to get him a role on Eastenders for a day

James Buckley wants Danny Dyer to get him a day on Eastenders. Picture: 1. Chris Hyde/Getty Images 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image

By Jenny Mensah

The Inbetweeners star, who is pals with Dyer has asked him to hook him up with a stint on the beloved soap.

James Buckley has asked Danny Dyer to get him a part in EastEnders.

The Inbetweeners star is good friends with the actor - who plays Mick Carter in the BBC Soap - and he joked that he could get him a job for a day on Albert Square.

When the possibility was raised on his At Home With The Buckleys YouTube channel, Dyer replied: "Get you a day? I’ll get you a month. You’re having a month, that’s it".

Asked how many days he works a week, Dyer revealed: "Six days", to which Buckley joked: "I didn't become an actor to work for a living".

Watch Danny Dyer feature in his vlog below:

Despite his request, they actually let spill that Buckley prefers ITV soap Emmerdale and doesn't even watch the London-based soap.

"He’s an Emmerdale nut," revealed Dyer. "That's the weird thing. Loves a tractor. He doesn’t watch EastEnders.”

Whether the Inbetweeners star was serious or not, he need not worry as his You Tube channel is going from strength to strength.

At Home with the Buckleys, which Buckley shares with his wife Clair, has a following of 132,000 and almost 6.5 million video views.

The Zapped star might do well to keep off long-standing famous soap, however, as he's previously talked about his struggles with fame.

"I think I’m getting closer and closer to never leaving my house again, " he told the Daily Star in 2019.

He added: "If someone said to me: ‘I would really like to be famous,’ I would say to them: ‘You really don’t.’

"Because I’m struggling with it and I’m not even that famous.

"I’m not anywhere near Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt or someone like that and I really, really struggle with it."

"It’s something I find really difficult," the 34-year-old continued: "Having people take secret pictures of me, it just fries my brain.

"I’m just a bloke – just come talk to me. I’d love to talk to you."