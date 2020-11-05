James Blunt serenades Chris Moyles and reveals his Ibiza nightclub

The singer-songwriter spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about everything from lockdown to his own little nightclub at the bottom of his garden.

James Blunt appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and video called live from his home in Ibiza.

The Your Beautiful singer - who's known just as much for that song as he is for his banter on Twitter - talked to Chris about everything from his lack of an address to the very exclusive private nightclub at the bottom of his garden.

He even managed to tinkle for a little bit on his piano, but we bet you can't guess which song he decided to begin to play?

Watch our video above to see their interview.

