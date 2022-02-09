Johnny Knoxville reveals his first ever stunt in According To Google

9 February 2022, 18:28 | Updated: 9 February 2022, 18:50

To celebrate the release of Jackass Forever, Johnny Knoxville answered some of his most Googled questions for Radio X.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Johnny Knoxville has revealed the first ever stunt he did.

The Jackass star and his pals have been entertaining audiences for over 20 years with their hilarious and often dangerous pranks and stunts, but it turns out Knoxville has been doing them before he can even remember.

Asked what his first ever stunt was in Radio X's According To Google, he said: "I would throw myself out of my crib - this was all told to me - at nine months old.

"And I weighed 33 pounds at nine months old so I was this big ton of s*** hitting the floor, so the whole house would know if I threw myself out of the crib".

Watch him answer this question and many more in our video above.

While Knoxville had no problem answering some of his most googled questions, he found it hard to choose between his favourite bands.

"Now this is a tough one," he said when posed the question. "My favourite band is probably a tie between The Ramones, The Clash and love The Pogues. I love drinking to The Pogues."

However, quizzed about the one thing he'd never do, he was much more resolute, replying: "Well, we never cheat on our pranks or stunts. They're all real. That's all we got is honesty."

Jackass Forever is out in cinemas now.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Jimmy Carr: Anti-hate campaigners demand Netflix cuts comedian's Holocaust joke

Love Is Blind season 2 is coming to Netflix

Love Is Blind season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, hosts and more

Neighbours: TV soap will be axed from schedule as Channel 5 increases investment in UK drama

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts Playlists and more!

Liam Gallagher and Chris Moyles in the Radio X studio!

Liam Gallagher on new single Everything's Electric: "80% of the new album is peculiar"

Liam Gallagher

The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Alexa Chung, The Libertines' Pete Doherty and Kate Moss

What is the Indie Sleaze trend and is Gen Z adopting it?

Sam Fender performs on stage at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, October 2021

Sam Fender is proud of racking up "record-breaking" bar tab while making his last album

Sam Fender

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for Ozark 4

Ozark season 4: Netflix release date, trailer cast and more