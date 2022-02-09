Johnny Knoxville reveals his first ever stunt in According To Google

To celebrate the release of Jackass Forever, Johnny Knoxville answered some of his most Googled questions for Radio X.

Johnny Knoxville has revealed the first ever stunt he did.

The Jackass star and his pals have been entertaining audiences for over 20 years with their hilarious and often dangerous pranks and stunts, but it turns out Knoxville has been doing them before he can even remember.

Asked what his first ever stunt was in Radio X's According To Google, he said: "I would throw myself out of my crib - this was all told to me - at nine months old.

"And I weighed 33 pounds at nine months old so I was this big ton of s*** hitting the floor, so the whole house would know if I threw myself out of the crib".

While Knoxville had no problem answering some of his most googled questions, he found it hard to choose between his favourite bands.

"Now this is a tough one," he said when posed the question. "My favourite band is probably a tie between The Ramones, The Clash and love The Pogues. I love drinking to The Pogues."

However, quizzed about the one thing he'd never do, he was much more resolute, replying: "Well, we never cheat on our pranks or stunts. They're all real. That's all we got is honesty."

Jackass Forever is out in cinemas now.

