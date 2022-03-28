CODA: How to watch the Oscar-winning film

CODA won the Oscar for Best Picture . Picture: Apple TV+

Find out what you need to know about the Oscar-winning picture, including who it stars and how to watch it.

The 94th Academy Awards took place last night (Sunday 27th March) and stood out for more reasons than one.

The star-studded award ceremony celebrated many firsts, with CODA taking home the award for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to receive the Best Supporting Actor honour in the award's history and the second deaf actor to win an Oscar overall, following his CODA co-star Marlee Matlin’s 1987 Best Actress award for Children of a Lesser God.

It's easy to see why the feel-good movie, which stars a predominantly deaf cast, is getting a lot of buzz at the moment, but how can you watch it and is it available to stream?

Find out everything you need to know about CODA, including what it's about who it stars and how to watch it.

Is CODA on Netflix?

No, CODA is an Apple TV+ original, which means you can find it on that streaming platform.

Where can I watch CODA online?

CODA is available to watch on Apple TV+.

Who stars in CODA?

CODA stars Emilia Jones as Ruby Rossi, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin as her parents Frank and Jackie Rossi, Daniel Durant as her brother Leo Rossi.

CODA stars Emilia Jones as music-loving Ruby Rossi. Picture: Apple TV+

What does CODA stand for in the film?

CODA is an acronym for Children of Deaf Adults.

What is CODA about?

A synopsis for CODA reads: "Ruby is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school's choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing."

