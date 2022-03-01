Internet reacts as Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are rumoured to be working on their marriage

By Radio X

Reports suggest the couple have moved back in together and trying to work through their issues. See the best Twitter reactions here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Earlier this year, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet devastated their fans when they announced they would be ending their marriage of five years.

The couple, who have been together for 17 years and share two children together, announced the news when the Aquaman star and The Cosby Show actress shared an Instagram post revealing they were "parting ways in marriage".

Their joint statment read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception . . . feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

"And so- We share our Family news - That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Now, it has been reported that the couple have rekindled their relationship and have called off the divorce, with a source telling Hollywood Life: “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,."

The 'pal' added: "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."

The rumours are yet to be confirmed by the couple themselves, but it doesn't stop Twitter reacting to it.

Daniel said: "Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet getting back together makes me so happy"

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet getting back together makes me so happy — Daniel David (@AbuCalves) February 28, 2022

Ashley shared a very memorable Grandpa moment from The Simpsons to get her point across.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet when they saw what the streets had to offer pic.twitter.com/OYrIgspeWS — Ashley Ja'Terria (@All_N_Yo_Tweets) February 27, 2022

Random J commented: "I'm inspired by Jason Momoa. Fam spent a robust 47 days in these wild ass single streets and told Lisa,"baby I'm coming home, it's trash outchere." If you can find a way to fix it, you better go on and handle that. And if you can get the one who got away, do it. Life is short."

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet realised that it is the absolute ghetto out here, that all the fish in the sea are dead, and got right the fuck back together. — Random J (@_RandomJ_) February 27, 2022

George joked that the couple got back together just because they realised they couldn't find anyone better than themselves.

jason momoa and lisa bonet realizing they cant do any better than jason momoa or lisa bonet https://t.co/FsqI3NesxZ — george. (@georgewashcart) February 28, 2022

Natalie used a very sad looking dating pool to illustrate the options out there.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet saw what the dating pool looks like pic.twitter.com/DGZx51sOV1 — Natalie (@eilatan82) February 28, 2022

However, Shanita Hubbard issued a warning to others hoping to get back with their exes, writing: "Unless your ex looks exactly like Jason Momoa this isn’t a sign. Don’t get any ideas."

Unless your ex looks exactly like Jason Momoa this isn’t a sign. Don’t get any ideas. https://t.co/kQpR6H6wLx — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) February 27, 2022

Jason Momoa met Lisa Bonet in 2004. They welcomed their first child together, Lola, in 2007 and their son Nakoa-Wolf in 2008.

After over a decade together, the pair eventually tied the knot in 2017 in a private ceremony at their home in California.