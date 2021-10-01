Gladiator 2 is being written now says Ridley Scott

The sequel to 2000's Gladiator is being written. Picture: Dreamworks/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sir Ridley Scott has revealed that he'll begin working on the sequel to the iconic blockbuster after shooting Kitbag.

Sir Ridley Scott has revealed that the sequel to Gladiator is currently being written and will be "ready to go" once he finishes historical film, Kitbag.

The original film, which starred Russell Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, captured audiences all over the world when it was released in 2000 and now it looks like we can finally expect another helping.

The 83-year-old, who is currently focused on his new Joaquin Phoenix-led project about Napoleon Bonapart, told Empire: "I’m already having [the next] 'Gladiator' written now. So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go."

Kitbag is expected to be released in 2023, meaning that the Gladiator sequel may not cinema screens until 2024 at the earliest.

Ridley Scott has been tentatively working on the concept for years, but Russell Crowe - who starred in the original movie - will not be returning for the sequel, as his character met his demise in the 2000 hit.

Crowe, 57, won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius in the acclaimed historical drama and the Hollywood star previously admitted that he feels incredibly proud of the film's enduring legacy, explaining that it has achieved something rare in the film industry.

He said last year: "The standout thing with this film, and 20 years later I can say with confidence that somewhere in the world, today, tonight, that movie will be played on prime-time. And it’s 20 years since it came out. Not every movie lasts in that way."

Ridley also regards the movie as one of his career highlights.

The filmmaker - whose credits also include Alien and Black Hawk Down - shared: "I think Gladiator would have to go up near the top one, two or three, and after nearly 30 movies, that’s crazy."