The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special has been streamed for the equivalent of 80 years

The hit sitcom, which returned to our screens for a one-off special on Christmas Day, has reportedly been streamed for 707,889 hours.

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special has reportedly been streamed for an equivalent of 80 years.

After the hit BBC sitcom returned to our screens on 25 December, it was dubbed the biggest festive special since 2008, securing 49.2 per cent of the total viewing audience during its slot.

And now creators James Corden and Ruth Jones can be proud of another colossal achievement, as more streaming figures appear to have been released.

According to The Sun, the special was watched for a total of 707,889 hours between Christmas Day and December 29, making it the equivalent of 29,495 days or 80 years.

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special was most popular the day after its initial airing on Boxing Day, when its streams peaked at 295,621 hours.

READ MORE: Gavin & Stacey cast drank while filming pub scene of Christmas special

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Picture: Tom Jackson/Press Association Images

READ MORE: Gavin & Stacey fans are still irate after fishing trip remains a secret in Christmas special

Hopefully fans could see the TV show return, as one of its young stars has teased what it would take for James Corden to consider a full series.

Oscar Hartland, who plays Neil 'The Baby' told Good Morning Britain: "I did ask James in the process of filming. He said it's just what the people want.

"Me, I would love it to happen. It really depends what other people think about it and if they like it or not."

Talking about the end of the Christmas special, which saw Nessa propose to Smithy in a cliffhanger, he revealed: "I didn’t know about that. I was so excited at the time I was like, there has to be a season four and maybe a special."

Watch him talk about the show here:

READ MORE: James Corden's Gavin & Stacey announcement is the UK's most retweeted tweet of 2019

Hartland first appeared as Neil 'The Baby' in 2009, but revealed he wasn't a shoe-in to play the role again, and re auditioned for a role in the show among professional actors.

He said: "I didn't really get my hopes up as there were other people who did acting. I was in a couple of newspapers because I was in it before and they noticed me.

"I did my audition in Cardiff and a few weeks later I found out I got the job. I was so excited, it was really cool."

He added: "I thought I was getting a different part but I actually got Neil. I was really excited about filming."

READ MORE: Mathew Horne: Gavin & Stacey Christmas special table read was "very emosh"