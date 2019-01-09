Game Of Thrones 8: Watch Sansa meet Khaleesi in HBO teaser

9 January 2019, 12:39 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 12:41

The HBO teaser, which sees Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner's characters meet in GOT Season 8 also shows snippets of other popular series.

HBO have released footage of Game Of Thrones characters Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) meeting for the first time.

The sneak peek also sees the would be Queen of the North and Mother of Dragons joined by Jon Snow, who is played by Kit Harington and Brienne of Tarth, who is played by Gwendoline Christie.

The television network's teaser clip for 2019 also includes snippets of hit series Succession, The Watchmen, True Detective and more.

Watch it above, courtesy of HBO.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Emilia Clarke as Khaleesi in Game of Thrones season 8
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Emilia Clarke as Khaleesi in Game of Thrones season 8. Picture: YouTube/ HBO

It's yet to be seen if season 8 of Game Of Thrones has any musical cameos, but season 7 saw Ed Sheeran make a cameo in the very first season 7 premiere.

Watch it below:

Watch the latest teaser of the final season of Game of Thrones:

