Back To The Future Day came and went in 2015 without any sign of hover-boards. Blade Runner was set in 2019, but we still don't have replicants. Which other movie prophecies can we expect?

Pacific Rim - set in 2013 and 2020 You can expect giant monster mayhem over the months of 2020, because that's when the majority of this 2013 Guillermo del Toro action fiesta is set.

Real Steel - set in 2020 If you've managed to survive the monster fun of Pacific Rim, expect giant robots boxing each other as the big entertainment hit of this year. Can't wait.

The Purge - set in 2022 According to this 2013 film, it’s only a few years until there will be an annual 24-hour period where all crime is legal and emergency services are unavailable. Something to look forward to, then.

X Men: Days Of Future Past - set in 2023 The future in question is 2023, when we'll be overrun by mutants, Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Lawrence.

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes - set in 2026 The events of the sequel to Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes is set ten years after the first film… which means those intelligent monkeys are already causing trouble.

Children Of Men - set in 2027 According to this 2006 sci-fi thriller, two decades of infertility begins in 2007, leaving humanity on the brink of extinction. Only the United Kingdom has a stable government, leaving the country besieged by asylum seekers…

RoboCop - set in 2028 The big budget 2014 remake is set in 2028, with the private police force rolling out their automated officers. The original 80s version wasn't specific about its setting.

The Terminator - features characters from 2029 Arnie and the good soldier come back from 2029 to the heady days of 1984 after “Judgement Day” results in a nuclear holocaust in 1997. So you’re all doing pretty well to be reading this right now.

Planet of The Apes - set in 2029 Tim Burton's 2001 remake of the 60s classic features a US space mission which sets off at the end of this decade, falls through a time warp and ends up in a future where the primate is king. It could happen! Honest!

Demolition Man - set in 2032 The Sylvester Stallone/Wesley Snipes knob-swinging action thriller sees the main characters frozen in time in the futuristic year of 1996… only for them to revive in 2032, when crime is a thing of the past. Which completely contradicts the events of The Purge. D'oh!

Tank Girl - set in 2033 The movie version of Jamie Hewlett's comic claims that a comet will strike earth in 2022, causing a major drought and Ice-T to turn into a kangaroo (possibly).

Ready Player One - set in 2045 Steve Spielberg's adaptation or Ernest Cline's novel features a VR universe in 2045. Hey, we're almost there already.

Minority Report - set in 2054 Tom Cruise stars in this tale of “PreCogs”, who can predict murders in the far off days of 2054.

Total Recall - set in 2084 You’ll be able to “get your ass to Mars” for some Arnie-sponsored action in 60 years time.