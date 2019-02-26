Fans react to return of Steve Coogan as Alan Patridge in This Time

26 February 2019, 10:05

The BBC show, featuring Steve Coogan as the hilarious British broadcaster, came to our screens this week, and fans couldn't get enough of it.

Steve Coogan returned to our television screens in the guise of Alan Partridge this Monday (25 February).

This Time with Alan Partridge saw British favourite fictional broadcaster return to the BBC, this time taking on a family-friendly magazine show which looked and sounded very similar to The One Show.

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge in BBC's This Time
Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge in BBC's This Time. Picture: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock

Celebrities and civilians alike were excited for last night's TX, with journalist and author Katy Brand declaring it "Alan Partridge Day" at her house.

Meanwhile, comedian Katy Brand gushed: "Olivia Colman has won an Oscar, and new Alan Partridge starts tonight. It’s a good day already".

See some of the best reactions to the show here:

Some fans thought the show had an "uncanny" resemblance to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid in Good Morning Britain.

And many fans picked out the same moment as the funniest part of the show.

Classic Partridge!

Watch Steve Coogan reveal his favourite Manchester track:

