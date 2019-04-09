Where & when does the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 take place?

9 April 2019, 12:02 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 17:06

Eurovision Song Contest 2019 image
Eurovision Song Contest 2019 image. Picture: Twitter/ kaneurovision/media

With the news that Madonna is set to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest, we look at how and when to watch the event.

This week, it was revealed that Madonna will be the star act performing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

The annual competition, which sees eclectic acts from across over 56 member countries battle against each other for the grand prize and the chance to host the ceremony in their own country.

Find out everything you need to know about the contest including its date, start time, how to watch it, and who is competing for Great Britain.

When will the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 take place?

This year, the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday 18 May 2019.

You will be able to watch the marathon show on BBC and stream it on the BBC iPlayer.

A start time is yet to be confirmed.

Where is the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 taking place?

This year's competition will take place in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Who will be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019?

Madonna has been confirmed to perform during the interval of the event.

Who is competing for the UK?

Britain's Michael Rice will be competing in the final with his Bigger Than Us track.

Watch him perform it here at Eurovision: You Decide:

Who won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019:

Israel's Netta won last year's contest with Toy.

Watch her winning performance here:

READ MORE: Find out the expected cost of Madonna's Eurovision Song Contest 2019 performance

READ MORE: Paul Weller Would Do The Eurovision Song Contest

