The End of the F***ing World season 2: trailers, release date, cast, plot, soundtrack & more

The official Netflix trailer for the series, which is set to Billy Idol's White Wedding, and find out everything we know about the second instalment of the hit series so far.

Netflix has released an official trailer for The End of the F***ing World season 2.

Despite its near-perfect ending, the hit Channel 4 series - which starred Alex Lawther as James and Jessica Barden as Alyssa - quickly turned into a cult classic, is returning for a second helping this year.

But what can we expect from the second instalment of the dark comedy, which will be made available both on the British network and the popular streaming platform?

Find out everything we know about season two of the hit show here, including when it's released, who's in the cast, what we can expect from the soundtrack and whether James is dead...

Netflix releases The End of the F****ing World season 2 trailer. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

When is The End of the F***ing World season 2 released?

The dark comedy is set for release on Channel 4 on 4 November 2019.

After the premiere, all eight episodes will be released on All 4.

They will then appear on Netflix around the globe the next day (5 November 2019).

Who is in the cast?

The trailer keeps us guessing whether one half of the main duo will be back, but we do know Jessica Barden returns to takes centre stage as Alyssa in the series.

Also set to return are Christine Bottemley, who plays Alyssa's mother Gwen and Navin Chowdry, who plays her douchey step dad Toby.

New to the show is Naomi Ackie, who plays Bonnie - a neighbour who seems hell bent on revenge.

What's the plot of The End of the F***ing World season 2?

The second series seems to pick up from where the last got off, seeing Alyssa being forced to deal with a life of mundanity and loneliness.

Alyssa is wearing a bridal dress in the trailer, and Billy Idol's White Wedding is playing, which leads us to believe there will be nuptials taking place. However, it's more likely that Alyssa's mum is getting married to Tony - and for some reason has forced her daughter to dress up as a mini-me bride.

Naomi Ackie's Bonnie cuts a dark and menacing figure in throughout the second season, stalking Alyssa in the hopes of exacting her revenge for what we think is the death of Alyssa's would-be rapist Clive Koch.

Is James still alive?

So far the trailer isn't giving much away, but the very end of the teaser clip sees a bullet with James' name on it - which could be a nod to the fact he's alive and in jail and Bonnie can still exact her revenge.

What's on the soundtrack?

Indiewire reports that Blur's Graham Coxon returns to score the series and contribute original songs.

Season one had some unforgettable tracks and covers, which helped bring the world of The End of the F***ing World to life.

Listen to some of the tracks which featured in the first series here:

Listen to Graham Coxon's original songs and score here: