Eddie Izzard plans to stand as Labour MP in next election

According to reports, the British comedian, author and philanthropist told an audience in the London's West End about his political plans.

Eddie Izzard has hit the headlines after reports he intends to stand as a Labour MP.

The comedian has gone viral after it was claimed he shared his plans with his audience members to become a member of parliament.

According to The Sun, the 58-year-old star - who was taking part in his Wunderbar show at the Leicester Square Theatre told the crowd he wanted to "make a change" in society, adding: "That is why I have made the decision to now stand as a Member of Parliament. I am going to be an MP."

The actor, author and non-stop marathon runner has been a member of the Labour Party for much of his career, previously running twice for a seat for their National Executive Committee, but failing to be elected both times.

He replaced Christine Shawcroft after her resignation in March 2018, serving until the summer of 2018 when he came ninth in the election.

The reports surrounding Izzard's political plans have divided opinion on social media, with some thinking it's a good move, and others saying it won't win back Labour supporters.

This video shows where I ran 28 marathons in the month of February. Many thanks to all those around the world who donated & let’s see if we can reach £150k. #MakeHumanityGreatAgain is our aim. If you’d like to help, please just click here:https://t.co/IXTYuOPG8v pic.twitter.com/zp0vWr1yYg — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) March 2, 2020

Re: Eddie Izzard taking up politics full-time:



I'd be proud to be represented by someone whose empathy has led them to run countless grueling races for charity + whose lived experience while in the spotlight is an act of courage.



Eddie's strength is no joke. — Steven B Williams (@SBWStudios) March 3, 2020

I admire his determination and compassion but that doesn’t make him right on all issues or a great leader. — Soton FC Fan (@sotonfcfan) March 3, 2020

There are many people who do fantastic things for charity & in life in general but they don’t want or get the recognition so regardless of what Mr Izzard does he’s not above criticism. — Nigel Ponting (@Skippy561) March 3, 2020

Eddie Izzard is yet to make an official statement on the news.

February saw Izzard run 28 marathons within the month, with the aim of raising money for charity.

At the point of writing this article, the Victoria and Abdul star has raised £137,020 of his £150,000 target.

Eddie Izzard's just run 28 marathons in 28 days for charity, made a global career out of thin air, words & mimes (in several languages) & raised millions for sport relief.

Come back & attack him when you think you've earned the right to spend 1 second standing in his stilettos — Real Britain (@realbritainros) March 3, 2020

