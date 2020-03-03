Eddie Izzard plans to stand as Labour MP in next election

Eddie Izzard reveals plans to stand as Labour MP
Eddie Izzard reveals plans to stand as Labour MP. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Archive/PA Images

According to reports, the British comedian, author and philanthropist told an audience in the London's West End about his political plans.

Eddie Izzard has hit the headlines after reports he intends to stand as a Labour MP.

The comedian has gone viral after it was claimed he shared his plans with his audience members to become a member of parliament.

According to The Sun, the 58-year-old star - who was taking part in his Wunderbar show at the Leicester Square Theatre told the crowd he wanted to "make a change" in society, adding: "That is why I have made the decision to now stand as a Member of Parliament. I am going to be an MP."

The actor, author and non-stop marathon runner has been a member of the Labour Party for much of his career, previously running twice for a seat for their National Executive Committee, but failing to be elected both times.

He replaced Christine Shawcroft after her resignation in March 2018, serving until the summer of 2018 when he came ninth in the election.

Eddie Izzard is yet to make an official statement on the news.

The reports surrounding Izzard's political plans have divided opinion on social media, with some thinking it's a good move, and others saying it won't win back Labour supporters.

February saw Izzard run 28 marathons within the month, with the aim of raising money for charity.

At the point of writing this article, the Victoria and Abdul star has raised £137,020 of his £150,000 target.

