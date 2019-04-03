The Dead Don’t Lie: Watch the trailer & see who joins Bill Murray, Adam Driver & Iggy Pop in the cast

Iggy Pop joins Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Danny Glover in a star-studded cast for the Zombie comedy film.

The trailer for The Dead Don't Die has been released.

The film, which stars Bill Murray and Adam Driver sees the peaceful town of Centerville overrun by flesh-eating Zombies.

Watch its star-studded trailer, which includes a cameo from Iggy Pop!

Find out more about the Zombie film here...

A still from The Dead Don't Die trailer starring Danny Glover, Bill Murray, and Adam Driver. Picture: YouTube/ Focus Features

Who stars in The Dead Don't Die?

See some of the star-studded cast below:

Bill Murray

Adam Driver

Tilda Swinton

Steve Buscemi

Tom Waits

Danny Glover

Iggy Pop

Caleb Landry Jones

Selena Gomez

RZA

Carol Kane

Rosal Colon

Iggy Pop in the trailer for 2019's The Dead Don't Die starring Adam Driver and Bill Murray. Picture: YouTube/ Focus Features/ The Dead Don't Die

What is the plot of The Dead Don't Die?

As IMDb notes: "The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves."

Who directs the film?

The film is written and directed by Jim Jarmusch.

When is it set for release?

The Dead Don't Die is set for release on 14 June 2019