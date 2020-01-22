David Walliams confirms Little Britain will "definitely" return

The BGT judge and co-creator of the comedy show has said the show will "definitely" come back "at the right time and place".

David Walliams has said Little Britain will be coming back to our screens.

The comedy sketch show, which was created by Walliams along with Matt Lucas first appeared as a radio series from 2000-2002 and a hugely popular television series from 2003-2007.

Now Walliams has confirmed it will return to our screens, telling The Sun: "I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming. I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place. It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started."

The Britain's Got Talent judge added: "We had to put it together quite quickly as it was about Brexit. Plus no one expected us to come back on the radio. You would have expected Comic Relief or a big live tour. The reaction was great, which was encouraging."

However, Walliams has noted the show will have to be done "differently because it's a different time". He mused: "There’s all kinds of tolerances that change."

The 48-year-old author, presenter and comedian also insisted the show didn't mock minorities, saying: "You’ve got to understand comedy for me is celebrating things."

He added: "We made a more cruel comedy than I’d do now."

The news has of course prompted a mixed response, where some believe the show shouldn't come back if it can't return "in its original form".

One Twitter user wrote: "If Little Britain can't return, in it's original form, don't bring it back. It's a classic show and I'm not sure people will be able to handle it, in 2020..."

However, some welcome the news, with another saying: "Absolutely brilliant I have one on dvd comic relief with @robbiewilliams in that’s only reason I got it".

Another simply wrote: "Computer says YES!"

