David Mitchell: Peep Show Could Return

The comedian and actor reckons that the duo of Mark and Jeremy could be back… in a number of years.

David Mitchell has claimed that he could see Peep Show making a comeback… when he and fellow actor Robert Webb are a LOT older.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show, Mitchell admitted: “We’re now middle-aged men, we can’t play young men just after university any more.”

However, he did claim that he and Webb were interested in picking up the story of Mark Corrigan and Jez Usborne after the final episode aired in 2015.

Mitchell explained: “We’ve always said, maybe in twenty years time we’ll return and see what’s happened to them.

“Or maybe in forty years time, when they’re in an old people’s home!”

Peep Show launched back in September 2003 and starred Mitchell, Webb, Olivia Colman and Matt King as Super Hans.

Mitchell and Webb followed the sitcom up with another series, Back, last year and Mitchell is currently starring as William Shakespeare in the BBC comedy series Upstart Crow.