Danny Dyer reveals he once "built himself into" a wardrobe by accident

The EastEnders star has revealed his DIY mishap to podcast guest Romesh Ranganathan.

Danny Dyer has revealed that he once had to smash himself out of a wardrobe after putting it together "the wrong way round".

The actor - who plays Mick Carter in EastEnders - was turning his hand to a spot of DIY when he suddenly realised he was trapped inside the piece of furniture. As a result he had to destroy some of his handy work to get free.

Speaking on his and daughter Dani Dyer's podcast Sorted With The Dyers, Danny said: "I once built a wardrobe and I built myself into it.

"I had to then smash my way out of the back. I don't know how I did it. I was very, very young. I built it the wrong way round and then I couldn't get out.

"So I just smashed through the pebble-dashed bit at the back."

The story of DIY woe came after guest Romesh Ranganathan claimed that he wasn't the best at DIY and claimed "it's like a dagger to my heart" when someone comments on the "wonky" dining chairs he built.

Romesh added: "All those traditionally male jobs, I'm just s*** at. Anything like sorting stuff around the house.

"We had dining chairs and they had to be assembled. I put them together and did it s***, so they're wonky and a bit crap.

"Every time her mum comes round and sits in the chair [Romesh's wife] Leesa looks at me as if to say, 'You're not a proper man are you?'

"Every time a guest comes round and says, 'This chair is a bit funny,' it's like a dagger to my heart as I realise it's just another person commenting on my masculinity."