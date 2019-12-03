Could Gavin and Stacey return for a full series after the Christmas special?

According to reports, Ruth Jones has discussed if the show will return for a full series after the special airs on Christmas Day.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is one of the most eagerly-awaited TV events of the year, but talk is turning to whether the show could be given a full series again.

The hit sitcom aired over three series from 2007-2010, but with the Christmas Day episode confirmed for 25 December 2019, fans have speculated about the chance of a fourth series.

According to the Radio Times, speaking at a recent screening of the upcoming special, co-creator Ruth Jones mused: "I think obviously there is room for it to move on, so all I’m going to say now is, who knows?"

Ruth Jones plays Nessa in Gavin and Stacey's 2008 Christmas special.

However, the writer - who also stars as Nessa in the much-loved series - maintained there was nothing in the works, not even ideas scribbled on "Post-it notes".

“Honestly, hand on heart – at the moment, there is no plan,” she told the crowd.

“There have been no Post-it notes, there has been no sitting in a room mapping out another episode.”

Watch the full trailer for the 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special above.

Mat Horne and Joanna Page at the filming of the 2008 Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey.

Meanwhile, James Corden and Ruth Jones have revealed their first draft of the Christmas special wasn’t "good enough".

Corden - who also plays Smithy on the hit show - told Radio Times magazine: "We'd confused ourselves in thinking there needed to be an absolute narrative arc - there was so much in the story, there was no room for the characters to breathe.

"We'd written about 40 pages, and we sat and we read it ... and we both went, 'This just isn't good enough. It doesn't feel like the show. It doesn't feel like it's right.'

"There was a real silence in this room ... a sense of, 'Maybe we were too naive to think we could pick it up.’ "

However, it was after taking a break and going for dinner with their respective partners that the writing pair realised it needed more “heart”.

Ruth Jones - who also plays the much-loved Nessa in the sitcom - revealed: "We did then identify what it was. There needed to be a heart to it, a big moment that resonated."