When is Capone released, what's the trailer and who stars alongside Tom Hardy?

16 April 2020, 18:29 | Updated: 16 April 2020, 19:43

Watch the British actor star in the first official trailer for the film about the gangster boss and find out when it is being released.

The first trailer for the crime drama starring Tom Hardy as Al Capone was released this week, along with tis

Capone (originally titled Fonzo), which is directed by Josh Trank, will see shape-shifter Tom Hardy in one of his best transformations yet as he plays the famous gangster as he suffers with dementia and looks back on his life.

But with cinemas and theatres all closed, when can we expect to see Cape online and what ill it focus on?

Watch the first official trailer for Capone above and find out when the film will be released.

The first official trailer for Tom Hardy in CAPONE is released
The first official trailer for Tom Hardy in CAPONE is released. Picture: YouTube/CAPONE

When will Capone be released and how can you watch it?

Capone will be released on 12 May via VOD with the chance to rent it "on-demand" for 48 hours.

Who stars alongside Tom Hardy in Capone?

Tom Hardy plays the titular character. He's joined by the likes of Linda Cardellini, who plays Mae Capone. Matt Dillon, who plays Johnny, Kyle MacLachlan, who plays Karlock, and Noel Fisher who plays Junior.

READ MORE: Tom Hardy to return to CBeebies Bedtime Stories for one whole week

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Joe Lycett at the Mrs Lowry and Son" Gala Premiere

Joe Lycett reveals he's changed name back from Hugo Boss in "final statement"

Charles Ingram praises Quiz as lawyer plans appeal on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? conviction
Chris Moyles, Chris Tarrant and Matthew Macfadyen as Major Ingram on Quiz

Chris Tarrant reveals his “beef” about Quiz show to Chris Moyles

The Chris Moyles Show

Tom Hardy Photocall 'Venom' In Moscow

Tom Hardy to return to CBeebies Bedtime Stories for one whole week
Robert Webb learning a script on the new series of Peep Show

Peep Show’s Robert Webb reveals alcohol addiction and life-saving heart surgery

Latest On Radio X

Thank you to our NHS and frontline heroes

Applaud the NHS & our Frontline Heroes in Clap For Our Carers campaign
The Smiths in 1984

QUIZ: Guess the Smiths song title from the emojis

Quizzes

Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner in 2007

Who and what is Arctic Monkeys' Brianstorm about?

Arctic Monkeys

Buckethead, performing with Guns N'Roses at the MTV Awards, 2002

The most controversial line-up changes in history

Features

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney speaks out about Chinese wet markets

The Beatles

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher fans claim “selfish" non-NHS "chancers" have tickets to free gig

Liam Gallagher